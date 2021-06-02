Recognizing the value of the EMBDC

By design, politics create change.
New elections give us new elected officials. Some of these are winners, some are losers; some become merely placeholders, and occasionally some become leaders.
These inevitable changes sometime leave our community in a stronger position with a good or great mayor and a good or great council and a good or great board of supervisors; other times, we are left in a weaker position with a weaker set of "leaders".
At the end of the day, 5,000 or so people will elect a mayor, council, board of supervisors to manage our city and county. We have to hope that the process will result in our community improving and moving forward.
I was around for the old Chamber of Commerce and the old Meridian Industrial Foundation in the early 70s. I was part of the team that worked on the "merger" that established the EMBDC in 1996. I was even an early board member of the new EMBDC.
At the time we all wanted to establish an entity that could operate with much less political control, raise our own money (EMBDC is funded 60% with non-public funds), and not be controlled by politicians who by design will continue to change.
The EMBDC was created to be the constant force for economic development for our area that was also tasked with making our community better.
On the Community Development side (Chamber of Commerce), the results are clear to see. There are literally hundreds of activities that go on annually in our area.
There are an unbelievable number of downtown events (many of them free), and other performances, events, and shows at the MSU Riley Center, the Max, the Children's Museum, Soule, the Temple Theater, the Meridian Museum of Art, the Meridian Little Theater and more (with apologies to the unmentioned 10 or 15 local venues).
On the economic development (Industrial Foundation) side, it is hard to comprehend the amount of activity that goes on every day, behind the scenes at the EMBDC to try and recruit companies to our area and retain our current companies.
We would all love for the EMBDC to simply go out and bring us new companies, new jobs, and new opportunities! That is the win that most of us are looking for.
There is a fairly famous football coach of a team from a university (that I did not attend) in another state that is fairly close to Meridian who has a frustrating amount of success who talks about "The Process".
In fact, you might say that he is a fanatic about the Process. Arguably, that is his "secret sauce" for winning. And, even for him, the process is not so simple and virtually never ends.
The process of recruiting a company to Meridian involves more steps, more work, more preparation, and more activity than most of us can imagine. It also is not so simple. The competition is relentless as every community in America (and internationally) wants new jobs. The company that wants to relocate or start up today can literally go anywhere!
They can pick the region, the state, and the city that offers them the best location, incentives, land, building, infrastructure, workforce, labor, schools, and quality of life for their companies and their employees.
The EMBDC is in the center of trying to make our region that place that meets the needs of the potential company the best. Business recruitment sometimes involves the governor, the MDA, the mayor, the council, the supervisors, the realtors, site consultants, existing businesses, the military, the community, and others. Any one of these or other groups can have a large role in recruiting a company.
The EMBDC has the important role of being the constant force that helps to manage the process, keep everything positive, best meet the needs of the company, and try to beat the competition.
I encourage everyone to recognize the value of the EMBDC, learn more about the Process, and continue to do your part to support and build our community. And just know, that while we individually tune in and tune out, the EMBDC is constantly working on the Process to make Meridian the kind of place we want it to be and the kind of place the new businesses are attracted to.
You can be a member and you can be a part of this process.
Manny Mitchell is chairman of Mitchell Companies
