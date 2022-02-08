Submitted photo
Senators Jeff Tate, Tyler McCaughn and Rod Hickman met with Meridian realtors Jenny Ziemba and Betty Oltremari on Feb. 3, Realtor Day at the Capitol.
Funeral services for Bobby Charles Pearson will be Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel at Webb & Stephens - North Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Please visit www.webbstephens.com.
Graveside services for Mr. Eugene White Jr. will be Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Viewing: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
QUITMAN - Graveside services for Mr. Jack Johnson III were held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Whigham Cemetery, Carmichael. Viewing was Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 5-7 p.m., Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.