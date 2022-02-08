Realtor Day at the Capitol

Submitted photo 

Senators Jeff Tate, Tyler McCaughn and Rod Hickman met with Meridian realtors Jenny Ziemba and Betty Oltremari on Feb. 3, Realtor Day at the Capitol.

Submitted photo 

Senators Jeff Tate, Tyler McCaughn and Rod Hickman met with Meridian realtors Jenny Ziemba and Betty Oltremari on Feb. 3, Realtor Day at the Capitol.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video