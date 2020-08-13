Rachel Robertson named MCCer of the Month

Celebrating her fifth year at Meridian Community College, Rachel Robertson finds working with colleagues rewarding.
“The best part of MCC is the staff and faculty who work so hard to assist students each day. They take care of the students, but also take care of each other,” said Robertson, who serves as the College’s director of advising and retention.
Robertson was selected as MCCer of the Month for July. This MCC Foundation based recognition applauds the work of outstanding College employees and comes with a $250 honorarium.
Acknowledging that working with students is the best part of her job, Robertson said, “I am motivated by seeing students succeed and achieve their goals.” When she started at MCC, Robertson was the health education advisor and moved to the director of advising and retention position in 2019.
“I work with the advisors, navigators and student support services to help students in their time at MCC. We want to make sure students can achieve their educational and career goals,” Robertson said, noting she also serves as the advisor to the Phil Hardin Honors College at Meridian Community College.
Dean of Student Services Deanna Smith noted Robertson was deserving of the recognition. “Her position has not been easy the past couple of months, but she has not missed a beat to make sure our students are first priority. She has always been a hard worker but has shined these last couple of months."
She holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in business from Mississippi State University, and her first job was working in the MSU Athletic Department’s Ticket Office. Robertson was born in Jackson and grew up in Louisville. She and her husband, Heath, have two sons, Holden, 8, and Callen, 6.
