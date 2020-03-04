QuoTina Floyd named to NSBA Leadership Council

Floyd, with Yes You Need A Tina LLC in Shubuta, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
Floyd, a leader in the small-business community, joins the council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Floyd in a news release. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Yes You Need A Tina LLC is an advocacy agency and personal development agency focused on making an impact by providing services catering to the deficiencies in society.
Floyd joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business.
The council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have QuoTina Floyd as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.