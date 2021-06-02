Scott Pickering, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region, has announced that Brandon Pratt was recently named Senior Vice President.
A native of Meridian, Pratt recently served as Vice President and has served with Community Bank for 18 years. In his new role, Pratt will continue to manage and grow his loan and deposit portfolio within the Lauderdale County Market.
Pratt is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.
Active in his community, Pratt is Treasurer for the Mississippi Council of the Navy League, he also volunteers with the Choctaw Area Council Boy Scouts.
Pratt is married to Lauren, they have one daughter, Annabelle, and are expecting a son in June. Together they attend Central United Methodist Church in Meridian, Mississippi.
Eddins named Vice President
Frank Eddins was recently named Vice President of Community Bank. A native of Laurel, Eddins recently served as Business Development Officer and has been in banking for almost two years. In his new role, Eddins will continue to strengthen existing relationships as well as build new relationships with business owners as well as provide business and personal loans.
Active in his community, Eddins is a member of the Laurel Exchange Club.
He is married to Amber, together they have a daughter, Addie.
