Pompelia graduates from LeadershipMAR

Sharon Pompelia of Meridian was one of 13 members of Mississippi REALTORS® who recently graduated from LeadershipMAR, a prestigious program within the state association.
LeadershipMAR was formed by Mississippi REALTORS® to identify emerging REALTOR® leaders, encourage them with substantive instruction and activities, and assist in sharpening their leadership skills in hopes they will exert a strong positive influence on the future of the association and the real estate profession.
The commencement ceremonies were held during their annual convention held in Hattiesburg. Over 400 attended the convention at the Lake Terrace Convention Center for continuing education, award ceremonies, membership meetings, and an EXPO with more than 30 vendors.
