Percy Bland Insurance Agency announces promotion, new staff

Macaulay Silliaman has being promoted to Office Manager at Percy Bland Insurance Agency. Silliaman graduated from Meridian High School in 2014, then continued his education at Mississippi State University in Starkville where he received his BA in Business Administration. He is a member of Brown Ridge Baptist Church in Dekalb.
The agency also announced the hiring of Coach Robert Thompson to its sales force team. Thompson is a former 28 year veteran college basketball coach with a Bachelor’s Degree from Belhaven University in physical education University, and a master’s degree from Jackson State University in education. He is a licensed educator and life insurance agent. Thompson spent several years with Primerica Insurance, and in his first year with Primerica he was the #1 regional sales representative. Thompson will be making the transition from the public school system to work with the agency as a life insurance specialist. Thompson is married to Freda Thompson, and they have two children, Joshua and Justin Thompson.
