Payton Cornish joins Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC

Payton Cornish recently joined the tax division of the CPA firm of Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC as a tax staff member.
She interned with the firm during both the 2019 and 2020 tax seasons. The internship helped her build technical skills, and also gave her real-world experience at a public accounting firm.
Cornish graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and from Mississippi College with a Master of Accountancy.
Growing up in Meridian, she graduated from West Lauderdale High School in 2015.
