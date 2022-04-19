Submitted photo

Officials with the 186th Air Operations Group with the MS Air National Guard visited CNB recently to present the Patriot Award, which recognizes an employer’s support of the Guard and Reserve. Kory Moore, a CNB Relationship Banker in Hattiesburg, nominated members of bank management for this award in recognition of the bank’s flexibility in allowing him to be out on leave between August 2020 and June 2021 in order to fulfill his military duties. On hand were Colonel Edwin “Bryce” Butler, Vice Commander of the 186th Air Operations Group, MS Air National Guard; Hampton Thames, Bank President; Archie McDonnell, Bank CEO; Whit Ross, Senior Relationship Banker for CNB’s South MS Region; Kevin Brewer, CNB’s South MS Regional President; Terri McKelvaine, Chief Human Resource Officer for the Bank, Kory Moore, CNB Relationship Banker and Captain/Intel Analyst with the 186th MS Air National Guard, and Major Jay Ziller, A2 Deputy Director, 186th Air Operations Group, MS Air National Guard.