Papa named general manager of Hilton Garden Inn Meridian

Chuck Cuff, Executive Director of Inn Serve Corporation, has announced the appointment of Susanne Papa as the new General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Meridian.
“Susanne has proven leadership abilities as a hotelier and a strong record of success,” Cuff said in a news release. “She will be a top asset to the hotel and the community and contribute to their success.”
Papa got her first taste of the hospitality industry in 1988 by working the front desk at the Vicksburg Holiday Inn— which ultimately inspired her to pursue the hotel business as a career. She subsequently earned a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Papa was soon accepted into Inn Serve’s Management Trainee Program, which involved a six-month intensive training stint at one of Inn Serve’s Meridian hotels. Trainees work in every department—front desk, food and beverage, maintenance, house- keeping, as well as marketing and management.
After finishing her training, Papa became Assistant General Manager at the Meridian Hampton Inn for several years. In 1993 she returned to Vicksburg and served as GM of the Hampton Inn for six years.
When the new Vicksburg Hampton Inn & Suites opened in 2006, Susanne was selected to be the assistant GM—a position she has held up to her new Meridian Hilton appointment.
The Hilton Garden Inn is Meridian’s premier hotel, featuring 133 first-class guest rooms, a stylish lobby and lounge, a courtyard, fitness center, indoor pool, sun deck, and business center. It shares a campus with the Hampton Inn Meridian and the Northeast Conference Center, which provides an even more accommodating setting for business meetings and conventions.
