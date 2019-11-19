Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical pain relief implant bioelectric technology, has named Dr. Azhar Pasha and the Pain Management Center of Meridian a Stimwave Center of Excellence as part of its national program to spotlight physicians that provide unparalleled commitment and dedication to patient outcomes.
The Stimwave Centers of Excellence program recognizes facilities that are dedicated to creating an inclusive and evidence-driven environment for chronic pain patients, and have demonstrated a high degree of clinical competence in helping appropriate patients utilize Stimwave’s unique and advanced micro-technology.
More than 400 million people worldwide endure daily chronic pain. The Stimwave Stimulator System provides a non-surgical therapy option for chronic pain with just a single device implanted through a needle.
“I am honored to be part of this important initiative to advance standards of care for patients suffering from chronic pain,” Dr. Pasha said in a news release. “Stimwave’s Wireless Pain Relief technology offers patients an innovative pain management therapy without exposure to addictive medication.”
Stimwave offers the world’s only wireless, battery-free, opioid-free implant cleared by the FDA to treat chronic neuropathic pain throughout the body, from back and leg pain addressed by spinal cord stimulation (SCS) to peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) that treats pain at the source, including shoulder pain, wrist pain, elbow pain, knee pain, hip pain and more. This approach allows more patients to be treated than ever before with a viable, affordable alternative to help fight opioid usage across the country.
As a Stimwave Center of Excellence, Dr. Pasha will give back to the greater Stimwave community through voluntary engagement in a committee to provide critical, ongoing feedback and insights in the areas of clinical, product, procedural, reimbursement and education.
About Pain Management Center of Meridian
Dr. Pasha is the director and founder of the Pain Management Center of Meridian, which provides comprehensive pain management and customized treatment plans for patients, including a full range of interventional procedures, and medication plans. For more information, visit: http://www.andersonregional.org/PainManagement
