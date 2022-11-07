Officers complete Meridian Public Safety Academy training

Eight adult detention officers successfully finished 96 hours of training from the Meridian Public Safety Academy at Meridian Community College.
Officers Raymond Pratt Jr., Joseph Breakfield, Geneshia Perkins, Brian Fortenberry, Kaliya Tubby, Davirus Miller, Zachery Taylor Nowell, and Lillian Tucker completed 96 hours of training as prescribed by the Mississippi Board on Jail Officers Standards and Training.
The course is required for every detention officer in Mississippi, and a state detention facility must currently employ the participants, noted Darren Bane, MCC Workforce Development project manager.
