Officers complete Meridian Public Safety Academy training

Officers who completed the Meridian Public Safety Academy’s Adult Detention Officers Training are, back from left, Davirus Miller, Zachery Taylor Nowell, Raymond Pratt Jr., Brian Fortenberry, and Joseph Breakfield. Front from left are Kaliya Tubby, Lillian Tucker, and Geneshia Perkins.

Eight adult detention officers successfully finished 96 hours of training from the Meridian Public Safety Academy at Meridian Community College.

Officers Raymond Pratt Jr., Joseph Breakfield, Geneshia Perkins, Brian Fortenberry, Kaliya Tubby, Davirus Miller, Zachery Taylor Nowell, and Lillian Tucker completed 96 hours of training as prescribed by the Mississippi Board on Jail Officers Standards and Training.

The course is required for every detention officer in Mississippi, and a state detention facility must currently employ the participants, noted Darren Bane, MCC Workforce Development project manager.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video