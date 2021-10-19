Nowell receives Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship

Meridian Community College Radiologic Technology Program Student Megan Nowell of Philadelphia has received the Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship, a $200 scholarship awarded to 25 members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in states throughout Trustmark’s marketplace who plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of an associate degree or certification.
“Members of Phi Theta Kappa are committed to academic excellence, and we are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to recognize their accomplishments,” Trustmark Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Communications & Marketing Melanie Morgan said. “We would like to congratulate the Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship recipients, and we look forward to seeing them develop into future leaders, as well as make significant contributions in their communities.”
Approximately 74 percent of students attending associate degree-granting colleges will enter the workforce following graduation, and one in four Phi Theta Kappa members is a career-technical student. The costs of required industry certifications are directly passed to the students. The Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship is one of a growing number of scholarships available to assist with these expenses.
“From welding to nursing, many career fields require a certification prior to employment, and these certifications can be costly,” Phi Theta Kappa Foundation Executive Director Dr. Monica Marlowe said. “We are committed to removing these costs, which can be a barrier to students entering the workforce. Congratulations to the recipients of this scholarship, and thank you to Trustmark for your support.”
Nowell, 22, is a first-semester, second-year student in the Radiologic Technology Program. She's interested in pursuing a career in the clinical arena of radiology after her anticipated graduation from the MCC program in May 2022. A Neshoba Central High School graduate, Nowell earned her associate of applied science at East Central Community College, where she was a member of PTK. Nowell came to MCC to train for a career in her chosen profession and continues to be PTK member. “Ever since I’ve been in PTK, I’ve gotten more opportunities,” she said.
This scholarship, Nowell said, will help.
MCC PTK Advisor Phyllis Holladay is pleased with how PTK continues to encourage student success. “They are innovative with that, and this partnership with Trustmark is just another example,” she said.
Holladay noted PTK also supports advisors in connecting with students.
