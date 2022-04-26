John Northam and Tyler Covington, Relationship Bankers at Citizens National Bank, have been promoted to Vice Presidents in the Bank’s Meridian Region.
Northam joined the Bank in December 2009 in the Bank’s Accounting Department, and has received numerous promotions over the course of his career.
He received his Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree from Liberty University in 2002 and his Master’s of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 2009. Northam is currently enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and will graduate in May of this year. He is also a 2016 graduate of the Leadership Lauderdale program.
His community involvement includes serving as Treasurer for the Meridian Museum of Art and L.OV.E.’s Kitchen. He is also a Past President of the Meridian Civitan Club and assisted with fundraising for the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian during their capital campaign.
Northam and his wife, Jenn, are members of Central United Methodist Church and have one son and one daughter: Frances is 6, and John Melton is 3.
“John is one of the most seasoned lenders in our market, and we are very proud of him," Neil Henry, President of Citizens National Bank’s Meridian Region, said in a news release. "He is very deserving of this promotion which he has earned through hard work and dedication. He is a true relationship builder and loves to utilize his unique skillset to add value to the commercial customers that he serves and to help them be more profitable,” Henry added.
With 11 years of banking experience, Covington joined Citizens National as a Personal Banker in March 2013, and has also received several promotions since being affiliated with the Bank.
“Tyler delivers excellent customer service in our Meridian market," Henry said. "He is very diligent with any task he is given, and his extensive background in credit gives him a huge advantage in terms of analyzing his commercial customers’ financial performance and helping them be as successful as possible.”
A 2012 graduate of Mississippi State University, with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration, Covington also received certification through the Barret School of Banking’s Commercial Lender Academy in Memphis in 2019 and is currently enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. Active in the community, he serves as President of the MSU Alumni Association for Lauderdale County, as an Ambassador for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, and is Treasurer of Wesley House Community Center. He is also a 2016 graduate of Leadership Lauderdale and a former President of the Young Professionals of Meridian.
Covington and his wife, Amy, are proud parents of three children. Myles is 4, Hayes is 2, and Olivia is 6 months old. he and his wife are members of First Baptist Church in Meridian, where he serves on the Church’s Personnel Committee.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Macon, Columbus, Kosciusko, Philadelphia, Meridian, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Olive Branch and Southaven.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.7 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
