Nixon promoted by The Associated Press

Lauderdale County native and award winning journalist Ron Nixon has been promoted to Vice President for News, investigative, enterprise and grants and partnerships with the Associated Press.
Nixon most recently led AP’s global investigations team, spearheading numerous award winning projects, including the investigation into abuses in the palm oil industry that was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020.
In his new role, Nixon will expand his portfolio to include AP’s enterprise team and our work in News on grants and partnerships.
Nixon joined the AP in 2019 after nearly 14 years at The New York Times. He is co-founder of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, a news trade organization increasing the ranks, retention and profile of reporters and editors of color.
He is also a Marine Corps infantry veteran who saw combat in the 1990 Persian Gulf War and was part of the Marine Corps security forces battalion, the security and counterterrorism unit.
