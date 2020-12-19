New MCC utility program set for January

Individuals enrolled in Meridian Community College’s newly-formed Utility Lineman Program got a heads-up when officials hosted an orientation session.
The program, which begins its initial semester in January, prepares individuals to build, repair and maintain electrical power and distribution systems. Student training includes electrical systems, operations, safety, electrical distribution and equipment, basic electrical theory and overhead electrical construction operations. Practice in climbing, framing, building single and three-phase overhead lines, pole top and bucket rescue techniques, operating bucket trucks and maintaining and repairing overhead systems is covered.
Curtis Bradley, the instructor for Utility Lineman Program, explained the program to students and supporters of the program, which includes East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power Company. Power company personnel also demonstrated equipment, including bucket and derrick trucks.
For more information about MCC Utility Lineman Program, contact Darren Bane, project manager, at MCC Workforce Development, 601-481-1318.
