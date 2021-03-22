New MCC program gets boost from Mississippi Power

Meridian Community College’s new Utility Lineman Program got a financial boost thanks to Mississippi Power Co.
The utility company donated $20,000 to MCC to assist the College in start-up costs associated with the program’s first year of operation.
The Utility Lineman Program began in January, and it prepares individuals to build, repair and maintain electrical power and distribution systems. Students’ training includes electrical systems, operations, safety, electrical distribution and equipment, basic electrical theory and overhead electrical construction operations. Students will also practice in climbing, framing, building single and three-phase overhead lines, pole top and bucket rescue techniques, operating bucket trucks and maintaining and repairing overhead systems.
“Our commitment goes beyond this check,” said Michael Harvey, northern division manager for Mississippi Power Co. “We’re excited, and we want to be actively engaged,” he said. Harvey noted his leadership team and fellow employees see the value; they want to meet and build relationships with the students and program officials.
He said, “It’s a symbiotic relationship.” Students are gaining skills, and the company is getting the opportunity to hire students who have been trained. Plus, Harvey said, “We’re supporting our community partners.”
MCC President Thomas Huebner said to have the support of Mississippi Power Co. is fundamental to this program's success. “It’s a difference-maker for us,” he said.
Curtis Bradley is the instructor for Utility Lineman Program.
For more information about MCC Utility Lineman Program, contact Darren Bane, project manager, at MCC Workforce Development, 601-481-1318.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.