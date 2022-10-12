Jada McKinion has joined Citizens National Bank as Bank Manager of the Downtown Meridian location.
With 19 years of sales experience, McKinion has an extensive background in management and customer service. A former employee of Regions Bank, she previously served as a Branch Manager and Assistant Branch Manager over the course of her career with the Bank. In the earliest days of her career, she served as a teller as well as a financial services representative, which enabled her to gain valuable customer experience.
A resident of Newton, McKinion was most recently employed as an insurance agent with State Farm in Newton, where she was licensed to sell automobile, property, casualty, life, and liability insurance.
She and her husband, Justin, are proud parents of a son, Ty, who is 16 years old, and a daughter, Tara, who is 10 years old. The family attends First Baptist Church in Newton, and their children attend Newton County Academy.
Ellen Countiss has been promoted to the position of Assistant Bank Manager at Citizens National Bank’s Downtown Banking Center in Meridian.
Countiss joined the Bank in October 2017 and has gained valuable experience in both the operations and retail areas of the Bank during that time.
Originally from Lexington, Indiana, Countiss is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing.
Active in the community, Countiss is a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian and serves as the Chairperson of the organization’s Reading is Fundamental program.
Countiss and her husband, John Richard Countiss V, attend First Christian Church in Meridian and are proud parents of one daughter, Scarlett, who is 5, and a son, Knox, who is one and a half years old.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Olive Branch, Southaven, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Waynesboro.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.8 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
