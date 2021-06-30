Museum Search & Reference names Tomlin senior search consultant

Museum Search & Reference, a national executive recruitment firm headquartered north of Boston, Mass., and in Washington, DC, announced the appointment of Ida Tomlin as Senior Search Consultant.
Tomlin is based in Meridian, where she was until May 3 the director of operations and human resources for the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
Tomlin has served as Chief Operating Officer at the Detroit Zoo, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at the Detroit (now Michigan) Science Center, and Assistant Director and Head of Public Programs at Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Tomlin is known for her dedication to the museum field. She has served on boards including the Michigan Museums Association and the Association of Midwest Museums, from which she received a Distinguished Service Award in 2009. She has been a grant reviewer for the American Alliance of Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services and has served in varied museum consultant roles and as a peer reviewer for AAM’s MAP and Accreditation programs. She has presented at museum conferences and keeps at the forefront of best practices based on diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion.
“I’m pleased to join MS&R and honored to become part of a team of professionals who are as passionate about museums as I am,” Tomlin stated. “I look forward to utilizing my experience in assisting boards and museums in their searches for outstanding leaders.”
Museum Search & Reference is a recruiting firm focusing on museums. MS&R conducts senior-level leadership searches throughout the United States and in Canada and places candidates from throughout the world.
