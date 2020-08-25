MSU-Meridian's Henington receives American Psychological Association award

A Mississippi State University-Meridian professor of educational and school psychology is being honored by Division 16 of the American Psychological Association.
Carlen Henington, who also is MSU-Meridian’s curriculum coordinator of educational psychology, is a recent recipient of the division’s Contribution to Practice Award, presented during APA’s virtual convention earlier this month.
“Dr. Henington has been an invaluable addition to the MSU-Meridian faculty in the Division of Education. Her passion for students, colleagues and the field of school psychology is contagious,” said Kimberly Hall, division head.
Upon receiving the award, Henington said she was excited and honored to be recognized among a list of inspiring school psychologists.
“After more than 30 years in psychology, I continue to feel privileged to have found such a rewarding field with incredibly dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to impact the world. I am humbled to know that the work I do is meaningful,” Henington said.
Division 16 annually presents the Contributions to Practice Award at the APA Convention to school psychologists who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to the field of school psychology through innovations in practice. Examples include creation and dissemination of assessments, interventions or practice models; encouragement of best practices through advocacy, policy and legislative work; mentorship of students and new professionals through internship and post-doctoral supervision; and development of innovative preservice or in-service training or supervision programs. Henington is the third all-time recipient of the award.
Representing the field of school psychology, Division 16 is one of more than 50 in APA, which has approximately 125,000 members. Each division advocates for the specific interests of its members, is represented on the governing bodies of APA, and meets regularly to determine priorities and shape the future of the organization and division.
Henington earned her undergraduate degree in psychology at San Diego State University and her doctorate at Texas A&M University in educational psychology with a concentration in school psychology and an emphasis in child clinical (psychology). She also completed her internship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Meyer Institute in Omaha.
