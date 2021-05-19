MSU-Meridian to offer Bachelor of Applied Science emphasis in trades supervision at MCC

A new Bachelor of Applied Science degree emphasis for students who earned their Associate of Applied Science degree in areas like 3D CAD, precision machinery and electrical technology will be available through Mississippi State-Meridian this fall.
Mississippi State introduced the BAS degree in 2019 to offer students, who have earned an AAS degree, the opportunity to apply technical education credits earned from a community college or the military to a bachelor’s degree.
The new trades supervision emphasis, offered at Meridian Community College’s Workforce Development Center, is designed to provide graduates in the east Mississippi/west Alabama region the leadership skills they need to be successful, and will cover such topics as safety, estimating, materials and methods, and project management.
The curriculum was developed by George Ford, professor and director of Building Construction Science in MSU’s College of Architecture, Art and Design at the university’s Starkville campus, along with other CAAD faculty.
“A technical, hands-on person with the communication skills this degree provides is the type of employee companies seek, especially construction and commercial service companies,” Ford said. “It is customized for community college graduates to further their careers by eliminating glass ceilings in companies that require a bachelor’s degree – and is a true 2 + 2 path to graduation and success.”
“We are very grateful to MCC for allowing us to use space on their campus,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of the MSU-Meridian campus. “This offer not only enables us to save initial start-up costs and streamline the rollout to begin offering classes this fall, but it also is one more example of the excellent working relationship our institutions have enjoyed throughout the years.”
“I look forward to watching this program take off,” said MCC President Tom Huebner. “In fact, I believe the marketplace will embrace this opportunity in a big way. I’m also thrilled that once again MCC and MSU-Meridian can use our resources and work together to create something unique and beneficial for our community.”
The BAS program features an individualized curriculum, and students may choose up to three specific emphasis areas to complete the degree program requirements and meet their individual career objectives.
Additional emphasis areas available at MSU-Meridian include communication/broadcast, criminology, history, psychology, event and hospitality services, healthcare services, general business, kinesiology/clinical exercise physiology and special education. To learn more about MSU-Meridian’s BAS degree visit https://www.meridian.msstate.edu/academics/applied-science/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.