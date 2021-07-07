MSU-Meridian partners for new Bachelor of Applied Science degree

Submitted photo

Harold “Boo” Hollingsworth, an HVAC instructor at East Central Community College speaks with Kristi Dearing, coordinator of academic advising and transfer partnerships at MSU-Meridian about a new Bachelor of Applied Science degree trades supervision emphasis available only in Meridian this fall.

The new emphasis is designed to provide graduates in the east Mississippi/west Alabama region the leadership skills they need to be successful, and will cover such topics as safety, estimating, materials and methods and project management. Hollingsworth decided to enroll in the program to further his own education and hopes the first-hand knowledge he gains through his core classes and electives will also help him as he advises his own students at ECCC, and how the program might benefit them as well.

Face-to-face classes for trades supervision will be held at Meridian Community College’s Workforce Development Center. For more information about the BAS degree program, contact Kristi Dearing at 601.484.0229.