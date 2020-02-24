MSU-Meridian hosts information meetings for Professional MBA

Are you a seasoned business professional who wants to move up to the next level and increase your leadership skills?
Then MSU-Meridian’s Professional MBA degree program might be just what you’re looking for.
MSU-Meridian’s Division of Business will host two information sessions for anyone interested in learning more about Mississippi State’s Professional MBA degree. The first session will be held Tuesday, March 3 and the second on Tuesday, April 7.
Both sessions will begin at 5:30 at the Deen Building, located at 2212 5th street on MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus in downtown Meridian.
According to William Hill, head of the Division of Business at MSU-Meridian, the meeting will help prospective students learn more about academic pathways to earning a Professional MBA degree from Mississippi State.
“We recently had 13 students graduate from throughout the region,” said Stacey McNeil, assistant clinical professor of management and director of the Professional MBA program. “These students, as well as others currently in the program, come from various backgrounds and many have undergraduate degrees in areas other than business. The great thing about our program is that we value experience and offer a GMAT waiver to those applicants that have at least 5 years professional experience.”
Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting Suzanne Parker at 601.484.0156.
A light meal will be provided, and anyone who attends one of the information sessions, and submits an application to Mississippi State University by April 10, will have their application fee waived.
