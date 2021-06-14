MSU-Meridian announces new director of Social Work program

A longtime social work faculty member with over 20 years of experience in institutional and community social work will lead Mississippi State University-Meridian’s Social Work program beginning July 1.
Richard Damms, MSU-Meridian head of the Division of Arts and Sciences and associate professor, has announced Angela Savage, instructor and director of field social work, as the new program director. A native of New Albany, Savage joined Mississippi State in 2012. She succeeds Rhonda Carr, who served as director for nine years until her 2020 retirement.
A published research author, Savage received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi and a doctoral degree in social work from Tulane University. She is an active member of the Mississippi Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers and served in multiple positions on the board, as well as co-treasurer of the North American Network of Field Educators and Directors and founder of the Mississippi Field Directors Consortium. She recently was appointed chair of the Education of Color committee of the Association of Baccalaureate Social Work Program Directors.
As program director, Savage not only wants to continue to impact the region by producing competent general practitioners who can work in the local schools, non-profit agencies and hospitals, but also educate incoming students and the community about the social work profession.
“Many people don’t realize that in the state of Mississippi, one must obtain a license to be called a social worker,” Savage said. “While earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree at Mississippi State provides students entry-level case management positions, to have the greatest impact on the region we encourage our students to become licensed social workers prior to or immediately after graduation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.