The Mississippi State University Alumni Association welcomes a new national treasurer and a slate of new and returning directors for its national board.
These individuals began terms July 1, representing the university’s more than 149,000 living alumni and the 104 chapters and clubs of the association.
Along with these officers, the association welcomes the following directors to its national board.
Fred Monsour of Meridian will serve a second term as Mississippi South 1 Region Director. He is a longtime volunteer and past president of the Lauderdale County Alumni Chapter who has been influential in raising funds for the chapter’s scholarship. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics in 2002 and an MBA in 2005.
Jonathan Jackson of Hickory will serve as Mississippi South 1 Region Director. He is active in the Newton County Alumni Chapter as student recruiting chair and with the Alumni Recruitment Network. He also participates with the annual MSU alumni band reunion. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences in 2010.
The Alumni Association was founded June 17, 1885, by the first three graduating classes of then Mississippi Agricultural and Mechanical College.
For more information about the MSU Alumni Association, contact Jeff Davis, executive director, at 662-325-7000 or jdavis@alumni.msstate.edu. The association is online at alumni.msstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.