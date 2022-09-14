MRP Training Solutions provides entry-level training at NAS Meridian

Navy recruits graduating from boot camp have an excellent chance of training at the Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) at Naval Air Station Meridian. They are also likely to meet one of seven local instructors from MRP Training Solutions who teach entry-level skills for jobs critical to routine Naval operations and transferrable to civilian life.
MRP Training Solutions, which has trained more than 4,712 Sailors at NAS Meridian since 2017, was awarded a five-year contract in July to continue providing Logistics Specialist, Yeoman, Personnel Specialist, and Retail Services Specialist “A” school training at NTTC, the Navy’s primary training facility for enlisted administrative and supply personnel.
The instructors with MRP work hand-in-hand with the military instructors to prepare Sailors for their job in the fleet.
“When a person enlists in the Navy, they first go to recruit training and then on to an ‘A’ School to earn a rating or train for a job they choose,” explained Andrew Hayes, MRP Training Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “The “A’ Schools provide the basic skills necessary to begin a career in the Navy, but these skills are relevant in the private sector, too.”
The recent award provides funding to educate recruits in office administration, logistics and warehousing, human resources, and retail services.
“We love our friends and partners in Mississippi and look forward to being a part of the Meridian community for years to come,” Hayes said. “Meridian is home to our team of instructors. We have deep roots in the area and are grateful to be able to make a difference in the community and economy where we live.”
In addition to the logistics and administrative training at NTTC Meridian, MRP provides command and control, computer, communications, and combat systems training, instructional systems design, curriculum development, engineering support, and training program analysis to military customers in California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia, Washington, Spain, and Japan.
“We are fortunate to have such a strong team of technical professionals who have a passion for teaching,” Hayes said. “Since our start in 1995, we have trained well over 15,000 Sailors and Marines, including some foreign military members. Our highly experienced team of instructors always put the learner first.”
About MRP Training Solutions, Inc.
MRP is a small, service-connected disabled veteran-owned business headquartered in San Diego. Established in 1995, the company specializes in delivering efficient, cost-effective, and repeatable training solutions. For more information, visit www.mrp-tsi.com.
