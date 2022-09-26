MPD attends training classes

Meridian Police Department Detective Daniel Steverson of the Criminal Investigations Department and Sgt. Eddie Larkin of the Special Operations Unit were among MPD officers who attended a Blue to Gold Law Enforcement Training session last weekend at Hinds Community College in Pearl.
Both Special Operations Unit and CID members attended a class on Advance Search and Seizure. CID detectives also attended a Bullet Proof Report Writing Class. Blue to Gold Law Enforcement Training is recognized for offering relevant, high-energy and relatable training for police and law enforcement officers to remain safe and successful in the line of duty. In addition to Continuing Education Unit credits, class participants receive a certificate upon completion of each class.
According to MPD Chief Deborah Young, the scheduled sessions were part of MPD’s ongoing training to equip officers to better serve the public. Pictured with Steverson and Larkin are CID Sgt. Robert Walker, Special Agent Reece Arnold and Narcotics and Apprehension Canine Django.
