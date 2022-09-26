MPD attends training classes

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF FAR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS, NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AND THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI... The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas...Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Louisiana...Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes. In Mississippi...Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Attala, Winston, Noxubee, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Madison, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties. * WIND...Northeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&