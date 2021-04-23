Mosley elected ECPDD board treasurer

East Central Planning and Development District has announced the election of Paul Mosley as Treasurer to their Board of Directors.
Mosley is District 4 Supervisor for Clarke County. He lives in the Snell Community in Clarke County, is married to the former Kay Rolison and has two sons, Rob Mosley and Ryan Mosley; two daughters, Kristen Oakes and Emily Albritton; and five grandchildren, Benson Oakes, Ruby Mosley, Kason Albritton, Lucy Oakes, and Darby Pace.
East Central Planning and Development District, located in Newton, serves and assists the local governments in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Smith counties. The District provides professional staff and support personnel to assist them with economic and community development planning, grant applications, project and program implementation, programs for the elderly and numerous federal and state programs.
The District was officially designated an Economic Development District by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and was designated an area-wide planning organization by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The District is also the Area Agency on Aging, Regional Clearinghouse for federal programs and a State Data Center Affiliate (for census information). In addition, the District operates Revolving Loan Fund Programs to assist new and expanding businesses and industries.
