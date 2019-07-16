Mosley appointed to Mississippi Commercial Mobile Radio Service Board

Clarke County District 4 Supervisor Robert (Paul) Mosley Sr. was recently appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to serve on the Mississippi Commercial Mobile Radio Service Board as the representative for the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. Mosley's term will last from July 4, 2019 to June 30, 2022.
Prior to Mosley's official appointment, he had to win out the nomination. Upon winning the nomination, Mosley was introduced in legislation through Senate Nomination 125 (SN-125). This legislation was sent to the Senate Energy Committee, requiring the committee to carry out a Senate Confirmation Hearing to approve of Mosley's nomination. After the committee advised and consented to Mosley as the nominee, Senate Nomination 125 was voted and passed by the full Mississippi State Senate 51 to 0. The initial CMRS Board was established during the 2002 Regular Legislative Session with House Bill 1144.
The CMRS Board serves as a seven member board. The board members are not compensated for their service.
The board's powers and duties consist of the following: Collecting and distributing the CMRS emergency telephone service charge on each CMRS customer whose place of primary use is within the state; receive all revenues derived from the CMRS service charge levied on CMRS connections in the state; establishing and maintaining the CMRS Fund as an insured, interest-bearing account into which the board shall deposit all revenues derived from the CMRS service charge levied on CMRS connections in the state; establishing a distribution formula by which the board will make disbursements of the CMRS service charge; contracting for the services of accountants, attorneys, consultants, engineers and any other persons, firms or parties the board deems necessary; obtaining an independent, third-party auditor retained by the board for annual reporting; retaining an independent, third-party accountant who shall audit CMRS providers at the discretion of the CMRS Board to verify the accuracy of each CMRS providers' service charge collection; levying interest charges at the legal rate of interest; making determinations and disbursements; and maintaining a registration database of all CMRS providers and to impose an administrative fine on any provider that fails to comply with the registration requirements.
