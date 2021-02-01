Mississippi Power partners with East Mississippi Business Development Corporation

At Mississippi Power, we’re committed to improving and strengthening the communities we serve.
Our business culture of servant leadership means we strive to make a positive impact that goes beyond providing safe and reliable energy for our customers. It means working with local leaders, businesses and organizations to make East Mississippi a better community to live, work and play.
Our partnership with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation is critical to that goal.
The EMBDC works every day to promote business and economic development in Meridian and Lauderdale County. The EMBDC leadership team is also committed to leveraging relationships with local and state leaders to advocate on behalf of small business owners and provide opportunities for continued growth in the area.
Last year, Mississippi Power installed a new transmission substation in the new Key Brothers Industrial Park.
Partner this with the recently announced state-of-the-art smart neighborhood in Lauderdale County and the work we’ve completed to prepare downtown Meridian for The Max, the renovation of the Threefoot Building and the overhaul of Sela Ward Parkway, and it is easy to see there is plenty of momentum in the area.
Having reliable power is a key question that companies interested in the area ask.
We’ll continue to do our part to be proactive and have sites ready for new businesses that want to call this community home. Mississippi Power, simply put, believes in East Mississippi.
Another important part of attracting new and expanding business and industry to our area is a pipeline of workers who are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. Partnerships to grow the skillsets of students in the Meridian and Lauderdale County school districts and at Meridian Community College are a vital piece of the economic development puzzle.
The EMBDC recognizes the importance of a trained employee pool and fully supports the programs that are preparing our students to be tomorrow’s workers and leaders.
Mississippi Power will continue to bolster workforce development programs in the area through scholarship funding, community college partnerships and educational initiatives that spotlight vocational careers for middle and high school students.
Brighter days are ahead, Meridian, and I look forward to working alongside you and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation as we shine a light on the countless opportunities here.
Michael Harvey is the Northern Division Manager for Mississippi Power.
