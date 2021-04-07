Mississippi Power has received the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for the company’s effort to ensure polling sites had power after Hurricane Zeta and to facilitate absentee voting for visiting crews assisting with restoration.
“We are proud and honored to receive this award from our Secretary of State Michael Watson,” said President and CEO Anthony Wilson, who accepted the award on behalf of the company.
“Voting is a precious right for all citizens, so as the storm made its way to our region, we began working with the secretary’s office to ensure the general election would not be interrupted due to power outages. We also worked with secretaries from 17 other states to facilitate voting for those crews who travelled great distances to help with our response.”
Zeta made landfall on Oct. 28, knocking out power to slightly more than 50 percent of the company’s customers. Power was restored to all who could receive it the night of Nov. 2, the eve of the general election on Nov. 3.
The award was created to honor individuals, groups or companies that support the national organization’s goals, including service to state government, specifically as it relates to elections and the duties of the office of the Secretary of State.
Now in its 96th year of operations, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for more than 188,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties.
