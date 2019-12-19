Mississippi Power announced this week that it recently filed requests with the Mississippi Public Service Commission to lower customer bills.
The utility said that it asked for a reduction of nearly $6 million for retail customers in 2020, amounting to a drop of $0.68 a month for customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy per month.
In the company's annual fuel filing, it requested a reduction of approximately $24 million for retail customers.
That would mean a cut of $2.86 per month for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy per month, Mississippi Power said.
In addition to the two requests, the utility said a surcharge of $2.17 related to an agreement for the company's base rate filing approved in 2018 will no longer be included on residential customer bills, beginning with January's bills.
If the three changes go into effect, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month would see a reduction of $5.71 on their monthly bill, the utility said.
“We’re excited to be able to pass these savings on to our customers. Our employees work every day to safely deliver reliable, affordable energy to the customers and communities we serve,” said Jeff Shepard, Mississippi Power spokesman, in a statement.
Mississippi Power expects to learn the Mississippi Public Service Commission's decision on the requests within the first quarter of 2020, Shepard said.
