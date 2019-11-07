Mississippi National Guard's 66th Troop Command promotes Steven Jackson to Lieutenant Colonel

Mississippi National Guard’s 66th Troop Command has announced the promotion of Scooba Police Chief Steven Jackson to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (LTC), which became effective Sept. 5.
Jackson has served 16 years with multiple deployments while serving overseas in Southeast Asia, Middle East, South America and Afghanistan.
Jackson started his career with the 2nd Battalion 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) stationed in Jackson and was commissioned in 2005 as a second lieutenant and assigned as detachment operations officer for the unit.
Shortly after, the 2BN 20th SFG was called up in support of war on terrorism. In 2007, LTC Jackson was selected to deploy with Special Operations Detachment South in support of Operation Enduring Freedom Caribbean and Central America.
Jackson served as a counterterrorism liaison officer and force protection officer in charge. Some of the highlights of his deployment was protecting the President, Prime Minister and other high level dignitaries of the host nation countries.
Jackson’s tour was extended upon returning to the United States. He was assigned as the J2X Operations Support Element Chief for Headquarters, Special Operations Command South at Homestead ARB, Florida. Joint Force Headquarters leadership in 2010 selected Jackson to act as the national guard liaison officer between FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard in support of Operation Deepwater Horizon oil spill response.
He has also been called up for numerous national emergencies such as Hurricane Katrina, Isaac, floods and tornado disaster response. In 2011, LTC Jackson was mobilized again with the 114th Army Liaison Team Forward. He deployed to Combat Outpost Tillman with an eight man team to conduct border coordination and near border deconfliction with the Pakistan Military (PAKMIL), Afghanistan National Army and Frontier Border Police.
In 2013, Jackson was selected as team leader to support the 57th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Jackson’s team were assigned to augment the U.S. Secret Service to provide security during the inauguration. Jackson has served in numerous key leader positions such as battalion S2, company commander, brigade S2, counterterrorism liaison, assistant G2, special security officer and G2.
Jackson is currently assigned as the primary advisor to 66th Troop Command commander on all matters concerning information sharing, incident awareness & assessment, counterintelligence and physical security for the command.
Jackson received his commission through the ROTC program at the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College. Recently, Jackson graduated with his Masters in Leadership from Belhaven University.
He has numerous medals and decorations to include the Combat Action Badge (CAB), US Department of State Meritorious Honor Award, Joint Service Commendation Medal, four Army Commendation Medal and 23 other medals.
