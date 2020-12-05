Mississippi Music Inc. has been named a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the global association of music products and music retailers. The award honors retail music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhoods, and customers and share a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities.
The award will be presented in January during NAMM’s Believe in Music Week, the online global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world.
NAMM’s Top 100 Dealer Awards spotlight the industry’s very best music product retailers. To determine the list, an independent panel of judges reviewed hundreds of submissions rated across categories that include customer service, innovation, music advocacy, store design, marketing, and sales promotions and are scored in accordance to determine the Top 100 list.
As part of the awards submission process, Mississippi Music’s entry will be evaluated for one of several awards, including the “Innovation Award,” “Best Community Retail Store,” and the coveted “Dealer of the Year” Award.
Mississippi Music is encouraging all fans and local community members to vote for the store in the “Top 100 Customers’ Choice Award,” a special award given to the recipient of the most votes from their community. Vote at TopDealer.NAMM.org
