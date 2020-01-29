The Mississippi Economic Council’s 18-city MEC Tour Building a Better, Brighter Mississippi will make a stop in Meridian next week.
The MEC Tour will focus on strengthening Mississippi through talent retention and attraction, enhancing Mississippi’s image, economic development and growth, healthy workforce and more.
The Meridian stop is set for 8 -9:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the MSU Riley Center.
Co-hosts for the event are the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, and Newton Chamber of Commerce.
There is no cost to attend thanks to a generous sponsorship from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi; however, pre-registration is required.
The MEC Tour includes a meal with each meeting, and each session will last approximately 90 minutes.
For additional information and to register go to www.mec.ms.
