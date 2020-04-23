Mississippi drivers to receive insurance credits

Mississippi drivers will receive credits totaling $60,815,207 from auto insurers after a number of companies have filed requests with the Mississippi Insurance Department, according to a news release.
“I am happy to approve these premium reductions so that Mississippians receive discounted rates,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Many people are not driving as much right now because of shelter-in-place, emergency declarations, and working from home. It only makes sense to discount what people are paying for automobile insurance and to provide them some financial relief.”
Currently, the following insurers have notified MID of their credit programs. Please find a spreadsheet attached with additional information.
For additional updates regarding auto premium discounts, please refer to our Coronavirus webpage at https://bit.ly/2VRr9bc
