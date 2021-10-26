Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian named Travel Attraction of the Year

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian was named 2021 Travel Attraction of the Year by the Mississippi Tourism Association at the Mississippi Governor’s Conference for Tourism held in Jackson on Oct. 23.
The award is presented to an attraction that is new or unique in attracting visitors to its city. It shows results in bringing in tourists and visitors.
The Mississippi Governor’s Conference for Tourism, an annual educational and professional development event, brought together around 200 tourism industry professionals from across the state as well as tourism partners from the surrounding region.
The awards program gives MTA the opportunity to recognize members who excel in various sectors of the industry. Awards were presented in 19 categories, each focusing on a different aspect of the hospitality industry or individual achievement.
“It is truly an honor to celebrate these members who work tirelessly for their communities. The competition was strong and that is a testament to the caliber of work being produced by our industry partners and the strength and competitiveness of Mis- sissippi tourism,” said MTA Executive Director Danielle Morgan.
