Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians receives grant from National Endowment for the Humanities

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is in line for a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The grant, which totals more than $390,000, will allow the Tribe to fund the production of a print and electronic dictionary of the Choctaw language.
“This project funded by NEH will help the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians in our Language and Cultural revitalization efforts through documenting modern Choctaw language, publishing a Mississippi Choctaw Dictionary, and providing a digital resource for learning the Choctaw language,” said Jay Wesley, Director of Chahta Immi for the MBCI in a news release.
The Department of Chahta Immi exists to inspire, promote, embrace, and enhance the cultural heritage of the Choctaw people.
The National Endowment for the Humanities supports curriculum projects, historical collections and humanities exhibitions in the United States.
“In these somber times, when every individual, community, and organization in America is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a joy to be able to announce new projects that will produce vibrant humanities programs and resources for the reopening of our cultural centers and educational institutions,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede in the release.
As one of the United States' original first nations, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is the only federally recognized American Indian tribe in Mississippi. With more than 11,000 members, Choctaw lands cover over 35,000 acres in 10 counties.
