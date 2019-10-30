The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has been named a Rural Certified Community by the Tennessee Valley Authority Economic Development (TVAED) program following a rigorous review of the tribe’s business development practice.
The Tribe’s economic development program is the first in Mississippi to be certified under the TVA program.
“Achieving this certification is a great accomplishment for our economic development team at Mississippi Choctaw,” said Cyrus Ben, newly elected Tribal Chief, in a news release. “This was a tough competition that required us to demonstrate the highest professional standards with our economic development efforts. As the leader of the Mississippi Choctaws I will continue to work hard and compete aggressively to recruit new economic development projects.”
The Rural Certified Communities Program provides third party evaluation and feedback of organizational structure operation and strategic planning efforts to recognize rural economic development organizations who are prepared to compete for job creation and investment.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was selected to participate in the program following an initial review by Strategic Development Group, the independent third party consulting firm engaged by TVAED for management of the program. TVAED serves the seven states that make up the TVA service area—almost all of Tennessee and parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.
“TVA was created to help improve the quality of life in our region, particularly in rural areas and we are proud to further that mission by supporting the Rural Certified program,” said Heidi Smith, TVA General Manager, Global Business.
“Communities who are able to differentiate themselves and understand their unique assets will be better prepared for economic success. We are proud to partner with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to help further growth in the area.”
TVA’s Rural Certified Communities Program was established to ensure rural economic development organizations across the region.
“We’re very pleased with the designation and the recognition,” said John Hendrix, director of economic development for the Tribe. “We work daily to insure the self-sufficiency of the Tribe by building an economic environment that is conducive to business.”
As one of the United States' original first nations, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is the only federally recognized American Indian tribe living within the State of Mississippi. With over 11,000 members, Choctaw lands cover over 35,000 acres in 10 counties.
