The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) has been awarded one of the 28 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Emergency Grants given so far by the Mississippi Humanities Council.
With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the federal CARES Act, the Mississippi Humanities Council is offering emergency grants of up to $20,000 to qualifying humanities organizations.
The grants support Mississippi cultural organizations affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The $20,000 given to The MAX in CARES Emergency funds will help support The MAX’s education and programming efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release.
“As a nonprofit educational leader, these funds will help our organization continue its mission despite the financial hardship caused by the pandemic,” said Mark A Tullos, Jr., President/CEO of The MAX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.