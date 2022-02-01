Minority Business Alliance fosters community involvement

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of startup minority businesses in America has increased tremendously.
While many of these newly-formed businesses are not traditional brick/mortar establishments, they are generating significant revenue, motivating other aspiring entrepreneurs, and changing generations.
Meridian is no stranger to this economic trend.
Here locally, we have seen an increase in minority-owned restaurants, independent medical providers, private contractors, real estate investors, food vendors, and rental venues.
That short list doesn’t in anyway represent the number of home based businesses and popup-shops that we are beginning to see more and more throughout our city. These businesses may not be huge corporations with several employees and large payroll but just like Amazon…every successful business begins with the idea, desire, and the first step.
While minorities represent 65 percent of Meridian’s population, unfortunately, this segment is underrepresented in the business community as a whole.
The Minority Business Alliance (MBA) was created under the umbrella of the East Mississippi Business Development Corporations (EMBDC) to help foster the growth of all minority business in the region and seek to close this gap.
MBA’s focus is business development, training, exposure, networking, and civic and community involvement. These goals are accomplished not only through the assistance of the EMBDC but also other corporate partners.
The EMBDC strives daily to support local business while also working to recruit new industries to the region. This effort is accomplished with partnerships of existing industries, local government, and higher educational support.
The EMBDC has also taken steps to be a more inclusive representation of the region by creating three ex-officio board member positions representing education, the military, and the minority business community.
As stated prior, the number of minority-owned business has increased but now it is time for us to come together as a community of minority business owners/leaders to grow our presence and influence in the region.
I am asking not only minority business owners but also minority corporate/business professionals to consider being a part of the Minority Business Alliance and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.
Many years ago, we had a thriving Black business district in downtown Meridian. Although most of those buildings have deteriorated and are gone, there is still opportunity to have a strong minority business community here in Meridian that can make history and be catalyst for other cities to emulate. Ask yourself- if not me, then who? If not now, then when?
The Minority Business Alliance meets the third Thursday of every month from 11:30 to 12:30. Call 601-692-3555 for more information.
Jimmy Copeland is the owner of Copeland Holdings LLC and a member of the Leadership Committee of the Minority Business Alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.