Millsaps students tour East MS Correctional facility

Photo courtesy of East Mississippi Correctional Facility

Jeremy Andrews, East Mississippi Correctional Facility's deputy of warden programs, had the pleasure of hosting a tour for students from Millsaps College located in Jackson. Twelve students, along with their instructor, toured the East Mississippi Correctional Facility. The tour consisted of an overall review of the facility, correctional practices, programs, and operations involved in operating a correctional facility. The students and their instructor asked several questions and multiple staff assisted in conducting the tour and answering questions. The students were from differing collegiate grade levels and all were involved in crime and punishment classes at Millsaps College.