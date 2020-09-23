Michelle Yelverton joins The Meridian Star as Advertising Director

Michelle Yelverton has joined The Meridian Star as its new Advertising Director.
A New Mexico native, Yelverton spent the last four years in Williston, North Dakota, where she was the Advertising Sales Manager for the Williston Herald and Sidney Herald in Sidney, Montana.
In her new role, Yelverton will manage the advertising department and will be bringing new ideas to local advertisers. She has a passion for advertising and providing local business owners the tools to help grow their businesses.
Yelverton lives in Meridian with her husband Joshua and their dogs Daisy and Duke. She can be reached at myelverton@themeridianstar.com
