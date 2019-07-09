Michael Van Veckhoven named Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association

Michael Van Veckhoven has been elected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA). Van Veckhoven is the owner of New South Ford and Nissan of Meridian.
MADA represents 176 franchise new-car and truck dealers, employing more than 18,473 Mississippians, and providing $6.7 billion in sales, and $430 million in payroll, as well as supporting other local businesses having a significant impact on Mississippi’s economy.
“Franchised new vehicle dealers are one of the largest employers in the state. Throughout Mississippi, the local dealership is a centerpiece of commerce, employment and community. To serve as Chairman of the association that represents the dealer body is a tremendous honor and one that I take very seriously.” said Van Veckhoven in a news release.
Van Veckhoven remains active in the community as well as serving on the Phil Hardin Foundation Board of Directors.
