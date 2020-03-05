Michael Truelove was recently promoted to the position of Regional Senior Credit Officer for Citizens National Bank’s Meridian Region.
Chip Hines, CNB’s Chief Credit Officer, stated in a news release that “Michael is without question one of the most well-rounded bankers I have ever had the pleasure of working with in my career. His thoroughness and ability to work with everyone are just a few of the important ways that he adds value to our bank each day. In his new role, he has an opportunity to serve as an even greater asset for the Bank with his balanced approach and background as a Senior Relationship Banker. Michael knows what it takes to meet the needs of our customers from both a credit and sales standpoint.”
With 30 years of banking experience, Truelove joined the bank in March 2014 as a Relationship Banker and was promoted to the position of a Senior Relationship Banker in February 2016.
Prior to joining the Citizens National Bank team, he served as city president for MidSouth Bank in Alexandria, Louisiana for over five years. He also has prior experience as a Senior Vice President for Century Bank and Trust in Milledgeville, Georgia.
A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Truelove received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration of Banking and Finance. He also completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch, and Southaven.
The bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth.
