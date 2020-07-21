Amy J. Carter, superintendent of the Meridian Public School District, is continuing her service to the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents as president of its board of directors.
Since its founding in 1969, MASS has grown into a nationally recognized coalition that provides training and mentoring programs for educators throughout Mississippi while advocating for improved public schools.
Touting 26 years of experience in education, Carter will work with fellow directors to provide resources and services to improve the quality of public education in Mississippi.
“Amy is a devoted advocate of public education,” said Phil Burchfield, executive director for MASS, in a news release. “Her leadership and experience will be key in helping guide our future operations and strategies, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that Mississippi’s public schools are equipped to provide a world-class education for all students.”
Last year, MASS launched the Unleash Possible campaign to address the state’s teacher shortage by encouraging service-minded Mississippians to consider careers in education.
In recent months, MASS hosted weekly webinars as part of its ongoing commitment to assist members as school districts begin the reopening process in the wake of closures tied to coronavirus concerns.
“It’s beyond inspiring to see firsthand the impact MASS is making on public education in Mississippi and how its leaders are working to create more inclusive, connected and healthy schools for all,” said Carter in the release. “I look forward to continuing my work with the board of directors and the entire MASS team to keep the momentum moving forward.”
The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators.
Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.
