Meridian Winn-Dixie kicks off campaign supporting Folds of Honor

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket stores, has launched a program benefitting Folds of Honor.
The SEG Gives Foundation is pledging to contribute $100,000 in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to provide scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
Through the Fourth of July, customers can round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar, with every cent donated to Folds of Honor.
In partnership with Folds of Honor, the grocer will also stream a virtual concert series and offer online donation matching to support military families remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coca-Cola Company has also pledged to donate $50,000 in support of the program.
Last year, Southeastern Grocers’ donation of more than $1.2 million to Folds of Honor provided at least 243 scholarships.
Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 24,500 scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
