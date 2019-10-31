CNHI LLC is expanding its regional news leadership structure with five new regional editors, who will work with the company’s local editors to enhance content, provide professional development, help grow audience and encourage collaboration.
• Dave Bohrer, editor of the Meridian Star, will be regional editor for Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
• Renee Carey, editor of the Sharon Herald and the New Castle News, will be regional editor for Kentucky newsrooms.
• Dale Gosser, editor of several Texas papers, will be regional editor for Texas
• Samantha Perry, editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, will be regional editor for Georgia and Florida.
• Kim Poindexter, editor of the Tahlequah Daily Press, will be one of two regional editors for Oklahoma.
The appointments were announced by Kayla Gagnet, senior vice president of content & digital operations at CNHI, and Dennis Lyons, CNHI national editor and editor of The Daily Item in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.
“We have great talent within our company, and I am excited to have these new editors join in this important initiative,” Lyons said.
The editors continue in their roles editing their individual news sites in addition to assuming their responsibilities as regional editors.
James Zachary, editor of the Valdosta Daily Times in Georgia, will continue as deputy national editor, working with Gagnet and Lyons to oversee the regional editor program. Other regional editors already part of the program include:
• Scott Underwood, editor of the Anderson, Indiana, Herald Bulletin: Indiana and Illinois.
• Rob Collins, editor of the Enid, Oklahoma, News & Eagle: Oklahoma.
• David Joyner, editor of the North Andover, Massachusetts, Eagle-Tribune: Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.
• Chip Minemyer, editor of the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Tribune-Democrat in Pennsylvania: Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.
• Joe Spear, editor of the Mankato, Minnesota Free Press: Minnesota, Michigan and Iowa.
CNHI’s Regional Editor program launched as a pilot program in 2016 and expanded company-wide in 2018.
“I could not be more proud of the work our regional editors have done to elevate the quality of our products,” said CNHI President and CEO Donna Barrett. “That’s why I’m so pleased that we’re expanding the program to include more of our top-notch editors.”
Gagnet praised the regional editors’ work in developing shared content and providing training to local newsrooms.
“This team works hard to help our newsrooms create great journalism,” Gagnet said. “They have collaborated to develop investigative reporting, feature pages and sports content that our readers really value.”
Bohrer, a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been a journalist for more than 42 years. He joined CNHI as editor of The Meridian Star in June, 2016. Under his leadership, The Star earned CNHI Division II Newspaper of the Year honors in 2017 and CNHI Public Service of the Year in 2018. Previously, Bohrer, who has won numerous individual awards, worked 38 years in New York state, 34 with Gannett.
Carey is the editor of The Herald, The New Castle News and The Allied News, all in northwestern Pennsylvania. She is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and a graduate of Ohio University. Before arriving in Pennsylvania, she spent 27 years as an editor/writer/designer for newspapers in Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina. She led The Herald in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the 2018 CNHI Most Improved Newspaper award.
Gosser is the North Texas group editor of the Cleburne Times-Review, Weatherford Democrat, Herald-Banner in Greenville, Royse City Herald-Banner, Rockwall County Herald-Banner and the Commerce Journal. He started his newspaper career in 1993 with Corsicana Daily Sun, his hometown newspaper, after a short stint in the United States Marine Corps.
Perry has been editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph since 2009. She is a four-time Columnist of the Year winner for CHNI, and has been honored by the West Virginia Press Association for coverage of legal affairs, investigative reporting, news feature writing, breaking news, business reporting, column writing and for the newspaper's editorial page. Perry is the fifth editor in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s 126-year history.
Poindexter has worked at the Tahlequah Daily Press since 1985, and has been the top editor since 1987. A multiple award-winning journalist on both the state and national levels, she has also led her team to national awards for best use of social media. In 2018, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
