Home health provider Sta-Home Home Health, an AccentCare company, was awarded the 2019 HomeCare Elite “Top 100” designation, naming the agency to the list of top one hundred best performing home health providers among the nearly 9,000 Medicare-certified agencies reviewed.
The Meridian-based Sta-Home Home Health agency, celebrating its seventh HomeCare Elite distinction, is among 53 AccentCare locations recognized by HomeCare Elite this year.
“Earning recognition from HomeCare Elite is an honor that reflects our commitment and passion for quality patient care,” said AccentCare CEO Steve Rodgers in a news release. “I am proud of our many home health offices for being recognized as top performers in the nation.”
The market-leading HomeCare Elite review conducted by ABILITY Network and DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group, is a comprehensive analysis of all Medicare-certified home health agencies, evaluating overall performance. It rates home health agencies based on quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, financial performance, quality improvement and consistency.
“Adherence to our clinical models and programs”, said Sara Castillo, AccentCare’s Chief Nursing Officer, “along with well-trained, compassionate clinicians, is the key to our success.”
ABILITY Network, H3.Group, and its Decision Health brand, are independent and leading healthcare resources, providing the industry with a number of services including news, training, tools and data analytics.
