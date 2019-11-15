For the third time in four years, Southern Pipe & Supply, headquartered in Meridian, has been named to the “Top 100 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in America” list by Fortune magazine.
This comes on the heels of Southern Pipe & Supply being recognized as “The Best Place to Work in Mississippi” by the Mississippi Business Journal for the 12th time.
Southern Pipe and Supply, with over 115 locations in seven states, is the largest privately-owned distributor of plumbing, heating, air-conditioning, industrial, mechanical, and waterworks materials in the Southeast. Southern Pipe and Supply is the only distributor in the United States to have been selected to the Fortune list.
To be considered for this honor, companies must submit an application documenting over 200 data points describing their human resource programs and practices. Fortune compiles this list annually with its research partner, Great Place to Work.
This award is given based on anonymous feedback from employees. In Fortune’s analysis of the company, the top two reasons employees gave for ranking Southern Pipe and Supply so highly were the remarkable sense of family and working with people that care for each other.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Fortune," said Ron Black, Southern Pipe and Supply’s Director of Human Resources, in a news release. “As a company, one of our primary objectives is to invest a great deal of time and effort into being a company that attracts and retains great people. But the real reason we are a best place to work is because of our family members (what Southern Pipe refers to as its employees). They create an amazing, inclusive culture of respect that allows everyone to be themselves and have fun at work. “
President and CEO Jay Davidson is the fourth-generation leader of the family-owned company that opened its doors in 1938.
“We have a tremendous culture because our fantastic family members respect, appreciate, and sincerely care for one another,” Davidson said in the release. “I am thankful and grateful to be working with the best family members in the country.”
